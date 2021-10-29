Forever art: Here's what to know about the Readers' Choice 'best tattoo parlor' in Alice

The art of tattoos has changed over the decades and more people are looking for permanent ink since it's no longer taboo. With more people looking for a tattoo artist, people ask: what makes a good tattoo artist?

"Every tattoo artist is different and specializes in different tattoos. Some of us do portraits, some do fancy bigger tattoos and some work on smaller tattoos," said Erasmo "Moe" Aguilar Jr., the winner of Best Tattoo Parlor in the 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. "A good tattoo artist has experience and understands that quality of their artwork is important."

Aguilar, a native of Alice, has been tattooing since the age of 19. He has always had a love to draw and even got accepted to the Art Institution in Houston which is an architectural school. However, he didn't get the chance due to finances.

Instead he continued to draw.

"I was always drawing and stuff. I got to thinking I could do this. I ended up making homemade tattoo guns for people and one thing led to another," Aguilar said.

Aguilar began practicing tattoos on himself. With the help of his family, he purchased a tattoo kit. The day he received his tattoo kit was the start of his career.

"My family and friends let me tattoo them for free. Then they started giving me money which I used to buy more ink and supplies. I continued to do tattoos and grew up my customers," Aguilar said. "My customers knew I was good at drawing and a good artist. They gave me a chance."

Aguilar said the trick is to learn and continue to learn. He enjoyed the journey so much that he got his license to become a professional tattoo artist.

He opened up his shop "Moe's Body Art and Piercings" on Reynolds Street and then then moved to the Goliad location.

"I still get self-conscious when I have to tattoo another tattoo artist," Aguilar said. "Not because I don't know what I'm doing but because we're all good. Anytime I do a tattoo I think how can I make this better for them. This is going to be on them forever."

Aguilar has won this category in the Readers' Choice for the last three years in a row.

"Since winning the first award, I have though what makes me different. I don't have the answer. I think they not only like how my tattoos look, but they also come to me with their problems even if I don't know them personally," he said. "I thank my customers because without them I wouldn't have this award. The big picture is that without them I wouldn't be doing what I love."

Now, that Aguilar's in his mid-30s he's grateful and thankful for his customers especially his "loyal" customers.

Due to Covid, Aguilar is only tattooing by appointments. For an appointment call him at 361-701-7769.