Blanca Castillo-Garcia: 2021 AENJ's Readers' Choice Person of the Year

The community a person is raised in plays a vital role in the person they become as an adult. That's something Blanca Castillo-Garcia firsthand.

In 2019, the community of Alice voted Castillo-Garcia as person of the year in the Alice Echo – News Journal's Readers' Choice Awards. Recently, the Alice native learned that once again the community voted her as the 2021 Readers' Choice Person of the Year.

“I appreciate their confidence and it's an honor. It's the second time. It's about what you put out at the end of the day. People are appreciative of what they see and what's being done," she said. "It's not about recognition. It's about taking pride in your hometown.”

Castillo-Garcia feels she has a responsibility to her community and to make it the best that it can be, especially revitalizing it.

“This is where I was raised. I grew up in Rancho Alegre. My great grandparents were pioneers and had their own business on Reynolds Street,” Castillo-Garcia said. “My dad's parents also had their own business in Rancho Alegre. So it's ingrained in me. I work hard and hustle because it's who I am.”

Through her businesses, she has made it a point to help others succeed. She's a strong woman ready for the next adventure, ready to help the next person. Those are characteristics that shine.

She is the owner of Mi Casa Home Health and Horseshoe Western Wear. Aside from being 2021's Person of the Year, her businesses also won several awards. Mi Casa won Best Workplace Culture, Best Overall Leadership and Best Home Health Agency. Horseshoe Western Wear won Best Boss, Men's Clothing and Best Western Wear.

When she started her businesses she was called “crazy,” but overtime she saw the benefits of her hard work. She became that entrepreneur; something she had dreamed of since her days at Alice High School as part of the DECA program.

Distributive Education Clubs of America's main purpose is to build leaders and teach business.

“Being a DECA student helped me learn about being an entrepreneur and how to work hard,” she said. “If you look at past DECA students you'll see that they become entrepreneurs themselves. It's important to understand what DECA did for us and how we've used it to succeed.

Before opening her own business, she was making a living as a banker for 15 years. She opened Mi Casa with her cousin, who has since gone on to open up other businesses of his own within the Alice community.

“Owning a business takes work, takes understanding. I wasn't spoiled and definitely not given everything I wanted,” Castillo-Garcia said. “It's a struggle, but we love to be here and to help Alice and surrounding communities. We are proud to know that we help.”

Castillo-Garcia knows it's a struggle, but one she will continue to do. She reminds herself that the "sky is the limit."

“We were honored and appreciative of these awards,” Castillo-Garcia said. “It shows me that hard work is worth it. I'm a person that's about the community, sponsoring events and bringing in new ideas to the community.”

She has big plans in store for herself and the community. She has hope that one day, a political future is in the works.