A cut above the rest: Here's how Alice native Cynthia Garza rose to top of hair industry

For Alice native Cynthia Garza a job helping her older sister as a teen became a passion.

At the time Garza, who is the youngest of four children, wasn’t sure what her career path would be, but she had fun working at her sister’s salon at the age of 14.

“I was unlicensed, but my sister’s clients knew. However, they trusted me with their hair,” Garza said. “This is how I started before officially getting my education.”

After high school graduation in 1989, she moved to San Antonio and worked full-time in salon while taking night classes at San Antonio College and University of Texas of San Antonio. There she met John Paul DeJoria, then CEO of Paul Mitchell Systems, and began her 25-year career with the company.

At the age of 20, Garza became an internal platform artist traveling around the world.

“I started helping companies open businesses in Latin America and Europe,” Garza said. “At the same time, I was building educational and sales teams, assisting distributors and stylist while building my own salon and reputation. I was an international educator in the hair industry.”

Eventually, Garza opened her own salon, Alta Moda Salon. There she got to practice her skills making women shine.

“You’re never sure how successful one will be without owning a salon. When customers come by, they expect me to deliver,” she said. “Nothing ends, there’s still work to be done and money to be made. I continue to educate myself and learn more. The hair industry is always evolving. You should continue learning the new styles, techniques and the technology that comes with the art."

“Hair dressers need to learn the tools to make them a success. Investing in yourself through education and the latest cutting-edge techniques is (essential),” she said.

Garza is excited to see where the future takes her.