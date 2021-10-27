Jim Wells County sheriff: Arrest made in stabbing case at county fair

TECOLTE - An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the stabbing at the Jim Wells County fair after he was found hiding in the attic of a home, Sheriff Daniel Bueno said.

Investigators arrived on Wednesday afternoon to a home in the Tecolte area, which is in the north part of Jim Wells County off Highway 281.

With a warrant in hand, investigators were searching for Gabriel Rodriguez. Rodriguez was found and immediately arrested.

Rodriguez is accused of stabbing a 13-year-old boy on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the fairgrounds. The victim was stabbed once in the lower abdomen, Lt. Alan Gonzalez said.

Bueno said two juveniles were fighting over a girl. When the fight concluded, Rodriguez stabbed the second juvenile, according to Lt. Alan Gonzalez.

Shots were fired at the fairgrounds, but there were no reports of injuries from the gunfire, investigators said.

Rodriguez was booked into the JWC jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As of Wednesday afternoon no bail amount had been set.

The investigation into the incident, which had fair-goers running for safety, is ongoing.

RELATED COVERAGE

More:Sheriff: Suspects wanted for shooting, stabbing at Jim Wells County Fair

More:Shooting, stabbing at Jim Wells County Fair under investigation

More:Preliminary reports: Officers investigating shooting, possible stabbing at JWC Fair