Alice High School under lockdown due to potential threat

Alice High School was placed under lock down at approximately 11 a.m Friday, Oct 15. The lockdown was due to a note being found by a teacher in reference to a gun.

Superintendent Dr. Carl Scarbrough said the lockdown was a precaution and the Alice Independent School District administration and Alice Police Department are investigating the matter.

Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia said police were made aware of the threat and like every threat police along with school administration investigated the threat, but no gun was located.

The high school lock down came a day after there was a similar concern at the Williams Adams Middle School.

“The district follows a specific procedure and protocol when faced with types of threats and responds as a precaution(ary) manner,” Scarbrough said.

Students were confined to their classrooms and administration implemented safety procedures.

Garcia said all threats will be investigated and taken seriously.

No arrests were made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.