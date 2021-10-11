October 2021: Here's your round-up guide of fall festivities in South Texas

Fall is finally here, and the cooler weather and fall festivities are in full swing.

For the South Texans that are ready to get out and enjoy the season. Here's your round-up guide for all things fall and spooky in October for Duval, Jim Wells and Nueces counties along with some other areas.

Alice Downtown Halloween Bash

WHAT: Kids dress up in Halloween costumes and play games. Alice downtown businesses will be handing out goodies for a trick or treat.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thurs. Oct. 28

WHERE: Mainstreet Downtown Alice

CONTACT:Downton Alice Revitalization Association Facebook page

Fall Festival at Knolle Dairy Farms

WHAT: Food vendors, pumpkin patch, petting calves and costumes encouraged.

WHEN: 3 p.m.- 7 p.m. Sat. Oct. 23

WHERE: 940 County Road 360, Sandia, TX 78383.

CONTACT: 832-527-6337 or Knolle Farms Facebook Page

Rockin K Farms

WHAT: Corn maze trails and perfect pumpkins from the pumpkin patch. Enjoy many attractions, such as slides, backyard games, farm animals, cow train, apple blaster, and much more! Don't forget your camera, so you can capture all the fall photo ops around the farm. Hungry? We have concessions around the farm that serve drinks and delicious foods like burgers, hotdogs, grilled cheese, lemonade, ice-cold water, soda, and more.

WHEN: Weekends Sept. 25 through Oct. 31; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays

WHERE: 5385 County Road 52, Robstown

INFORMATION: General admission $13.95 online, $18.09 at the gate; super pass (includes 2 tokens for use at apple blaster and/or paintball $21.95 online, $26.63 at the gate

CONTACT: 361-537-3308 or online at https://www.rockinkmaze.com

Haunted House presented by Alice HS' JR. Class

WHAT: A spooky haunted house for all ages at the KC Hall in Alice.

WHEN: 6 p.m.- 12 a.m. Oct. 30, and 6 p.m.- 10 p.m. Oct. 31

WHERE: 1050 Cecilia Street Alice, Texas 78332 KC Hall

CONTACT: KC Hall Facebook Page

INFORMATION: $5 for age 10 and younger. $10 for ages 10 and older.

Haunted Horror Trail Drive-Thru hosted by the Texas Snack & Shack and Salazar Family

WHAT: A spooky drive-thru haunted trail.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sat. Oct. 23

WHERE: Banquete Park TX - 44 Robstown, Texas 78380

CONTACT:Snack and Shack Facebook Page

Alice Natatorium October Festival

WHAT: Come dressed in Halloween costumes, party and enjoy refreshments and festivities at the pool. Bluntzer Fruit stand will support the event with a floating pumpkin patch.

WHEN: 3 p.m.- 8 p.m. Sat. Oct. 30

WHERE: 723 FM 1554 Alice Texas 78332

CONTACT: Alice Natatorium Facebook Page

INFORMATION: $6 pre-orders tickets or $8 at the door $10 pumpkin drive

Premont's Spooktacular Trunk or Treat and Halloween Parade

WHEN: 4 p.m.- 7 Parade starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

WHERE:Hidalgo Park at 518 S Baxter St Premont, TX 78332.

CONTACT: 361-246-9901

Halloween Block Party hosted Christina's Place in Orange Grove

WHEN: 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. Sat. Oct. 30

WHERE: 114 S Leona St, Orange Grove, TX 78372

CONTACT: Christina's Place Facebook page

Harvest 2021 Bash at Anderson Park

WHAT: Candy, games and fellowship

WHEN: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Sun. Oct. 31

WHERE:Anderson Park 2290 N. Texas Blvd. Alice, Texas

Premier of Alice Trunk or Treat

WHEN: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Tues. Oct. 26

WHERE:800 Coyote Trail Alice, Texas 78332

CONTACT: (361) 453-6948

San Diego Trunk or Treat hosted by the Duval County Sheriff's Office

WHEN: 6- p.m. - 7 p.m. Wed. Oct. 27

WHERE: San Diego High School 609 W Labbe Ave. San Diego, TX 78384

CONTACT: (361) 453-6948

Saldivar Trunk and Treat & Annual Halloween drive-thru

WHEN: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Tues. Oct. 26

WHERE: 915 N. Johnson Alice Texas 78332

CONTACT:Saldivar Home Health Agency Facebook page

Aqua Dulce Trunk or Treat

WHEN: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Sat. Oct. 30

WHERE: Agua Dulce High School Parking Lot 1603 Hearn Avenue, Agua Dulce, Texas 78330

CONTACT: Aqua Dulce Facebook Page

Coastal Bend College Alice Trunk or Treat

WHEN: 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. Wed. Oct. 27

WHERE: CBC Parking Lot: 704 Coyote Trail Alice, Texas 78332.

CONTACT: coastalbend.edu website

Ben Bolt Halloween Trunk or Treat

WHEN: 5 p.m. Sun. Oct. 31

WHERE: Ben Bolt Plaza 172 Badger Lane Ben Bolt, TX 78342.

CONTACT: BenBolt Palito Blanco ISD Facebook page

West Main Baptist Church Trunk or Treat

WHEN: 6 p.m. Sun. Oct. 31

WHERE:1001 W. Main St. Alice, Texas 78332.

CONTACT: West Main Baptist Church Facebook page

Silver Star Foods Online Halloween Costume Photo Contest

WHEN: noon Fri. Oct. 29

WHERE: Online event

CONTACT: Silver Star Food Facebook page

Meridian Haunted Halloween Drive Thru

WHEN: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Mon. Oct. 25

WHERE: Enter through North Wright Street and exit on 3rd Street

CONTACT: Meridian Care of Alice Facebook page