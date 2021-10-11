October 2021: Here's your round-up guide of fall festivities in South Texas
Fall is finally here, and the cooler weather and fall festivities are in full swing.
For the South Texans that are ready to get out and enjoy the season. Here's your round-up guide for all things fall and spooky in October for Duval, Jim Wells and Nueces counties along with some other areas.
Alice Downtown Halloween Bash
WHAT: Kids dress up in Halloween costumes and play games. Alice downtown businesses will be handing out goodies for a trick or treat.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Thurs. Oct. 28
WHERE: Mainstreet Downtown Alice
CONTACT:Downton Alice Revitalization Association Facebook page
Fall Festival at Knolle Dairy Farms
WHAT: Food vendors, pumpkin patch, petting calves and costumes encouraged.
WHEN: 3 p.m.- 7 p.m. Sat. Oct. 23
WHERE: 940 County Road 360, Sandia, TX 78383.
CONTACT: 832-527-6337 or Knolle Farms Facebook Page
Rockin K Farms
WHAT: Corn maze trails and perfect pumpkins from the pumpkin patch. Enjoy many attractions, such as slides, backyard games, farm animals, cow train, apple blaster, and much more! Don't forget your camera, so you can capture all the fall photo ops around the farm. Hungry? We have concessions around the farm that serve drinks and delicious foods like burgers, hotdogs, grilled cheese, lemonade, ice-cold water, soda, and more.
WHEN: Weekends Sept. 25 through Oct. 31; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays
WHERE: 5385 County Road 52, Robstown
INFORMATION: General admission $13.95 online, $18.09 at the gate; super pass (includes 2 tokens for use at apple blaster and/or paintball $21.95 online, $26.63 at the gate
CONTACT: 361-537-3308 or online at https://www.rockinkmaze.com
Haunted House presented by Alice HS' JR. Class
WHAT: A spooky haunted house for all ages at the KC Hall in Alice.
WHEN: 6 p.m.- 12 a.m. Oct. 30, and 6 p.m.- 10 p.m. Oct. 31
WHERE: 1050 Cecilia Street Alice, Texas 78332 KC Hall
CONTACT: KC Hall Facebook Page
INFORMATION: $5 for age 10 and younger. $10 for ages 10 and older.
Haunted Horror Trail Drive-Thru hosted by the Texas Snack & Shack and Salazar Family
WHAT: A spooky drive-thru haunted trail.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Sat. Oct. 23
WHERE: Banquete Park TX - 44 Robstown, Texas 78380
CONTACT:Snack and Shack Facebook Page
Alice Natatorium October Festival
WHAT: Come dressed in Halloween costumes, party and enjoy refreshments and festivities at the pool. Bluntzer Fruit stand will support the event with a floating pumpkin patch.
WHEN: 3 p.m.- 8 p.m. Sat. Oct. 30
WHERE: 723 FM 1554 Alice Texas 78332
CONTACT: Alice Natatorium Facebook Page
INFORMATION: $6 pre-orders tickets or $8 at the door $10 pumpkin drive
Premont's Spooktacular Trunk or Treat and Halloween Parade
WHEN: 4 p.m.- 7 Parade starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
WHERE:Hidalgo Park at 518 S Baxter St Premont, TX 78332.
CONTACT: 361-246-9901
Halloween Block Party hosted Christina's Place in Orange Grove
WHEN: 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. Sat. Oct. 30
WHERE: 114 S Leona St, Orange Grove, TX 78372
CONTACT: Christina's Place Facebook page
Harvest 2021 Bash at Anderson Park
WHAT: Candy, games and fellowship
WHEN: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Sun. Oct. 31
WHERE:Anderson Park 2290 N. Texas Blvd. Alice, Texas
Premier of Alice Trunk or Treat
WHEN: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Tues. Oct. 26
WHERE:800 Coyote Trail Alice, Texas 78332
CONTACT: (361) 453-6948
San Diego Trunk or Treat hosted by the Duval County Sheriff's Office
WHEN: 6- p.m. - 7 p.m. Wed. Oct. 27
WHERE: San Diego High School 609 W Labbe Ave. San Diego, TX 78384
CONTACT: (361) 453-6948
Saldivar Trunk and Treat & Annual Halloween drive-thru
WHEN: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Tues. Oct. 26
WHERE: 915 N. Johnson Alice Texas 78332
CONTACT:Saldivar Home Health Agency Facebook page
Aqua Dulce Trunk or Treat
WHEN: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Sat. Oct. 30
WHERE: Agua Dulce High School Parking Lot 1603 Hearn Avenue, Agua Dulce, Texas 78330
CONTACT: Aqua Dulce Facebook Page
Coastal Bend College Alice Trunk or Treat
WHEN: 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. Wed. Oct. 27
WHERE: CBC Parking Lot: 704 Coyote Trail Alice, Texas 78332.
CONTACT: coastalbend.edu website
Ben Bolt Halloween Trunk or Treat
WHEN: 5 p.m. Sun. Oct. 31
WHERE: Ben Bolt Plaza 172 Badger Lane Ben Bolt, TX 78342.
CONTACT: BenBolt Palito Blanco ISD Facebook page
West Main Baptist Church Trunk or Treat
WHEN: 6 p.m. Sun. Oct. 31
WHERE:1001 W. Main St. Alice, Texas 78332.
CONTACT: West Main Baptist Church Facebook page
Silver Star Foods Online Halloween Costume Photo Contest
WHEN: noon Fri. Oct. 29
WHERE: Online event
CONTACT: Silver Star Food Facebook page
Meridian Haunted Halloween Drive Thru
WHEN: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Mon. Oct. 25
WHERE: Enter through North Wright Street and exit on 3rd Street
CONTACT: Meridian Care of Alice Facebook page