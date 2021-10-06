Ben Bolt - Palito ISD board members walk out to avoid vote on firing superintendent

BEN BOLT - Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco Independent School District held a special board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 5 to vote on firing superintendent Micheal Barrera.

Before entering into the executive session, public comments were from people unhappy with school board members wanting to fire Barrera. Irma Villarreal, a teacher at the district, spoke during the meeting and praised him for his efforts in bringing the district out of financial deficits and providing an open door policy of support for fellow teachers and staff.

During the executive session board members Julia Ramos, Marco Garcia and Zelda Saenz walked out to avoid a quorum. That meant a vote could not be held due to one member attending through Zoom. At least four members need to be physically present to vote on the agenda item.

Barerra's contract with the district was signed in 2019 and terminating his contract would result in paying him $300,000

"I'm not exactly sure why a few board members are not happy with my work," said Barrera. "There have not been any formal write-ups on my performance but I ultimtely hope we can focus on what's best for the district and work out the issues at hand."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.