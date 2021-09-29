Here's why South Texas Sheriff Daniel Bueno earned Congressional Recognition

Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno was recognized for his lengthy law enforcement career in South Texas with congressional recognition for his service.

Bueno has been in law enforcement since the late 1970s and is known as "one of the longest serving police chiefs in South Texas," according to a Congressional Record from Congressman Filemon Vela.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Jose Pereida read a Congressional Record on Vela's behalf.

"(I) raise to pay tribute to one of the most influential people in Jim Wells County, Sheriff Daniel J. Bueno. Sheriff Bueno has dedicated his life to protecting and serving the people of his county and surrounding areas. His innovation and passion for his work will leave a lasting impact on his community," Pereida read.

Bueno was born on Oct. 10, 1955 in Alice and graduated from Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco High School in 1974. After graduatio, he began a career at the local hospital as an X-ray technician, where he witnessed patients who had suffered in cases of child abuse, domestic violence and more. He wanted to help find solutions to these issues in his community.

In 1977, Bueno began his law enforcement career with the Alice Police Department and eventually became the police chief in 1999.

He is involved in organizations that aim to help victims of child abuse and domestic violence. He has served as president of the Mexican American School Board Association of Texas and has been a school board member for Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco Independent School District.

"Sheriff Daniel J. Bueno is an inspiration for all who know him and continues to foster justice, protect the people of Jim Wells County and promote safety for those living in rural communities. It is clear that Sheriff Bueno is deeply invested in the people of South Texas and we can not thank him enough for his service," Pereida read.

Bueno created the Loose Livestock and Theft Prevention Program for area ranchers and farmers in 2017. The information the 350 land and livestock owners provide is confidential and used only by law enforcement if an incident occurs on their property or an animal is found. The program has recovered more than $1 million in property through the program. Other sheriffs have looked to the sheriff's program to create similar programs in their area.

Bueno thanked his family, his wife, children and parents for their support throughout the years making his career one he can be proud of.

"This would not be possible without the help of my administration as well as the people that I work with everyday. As I've mentioned before it is commitment, hard work, integrity and dedication that gets things done. Believe me, ladies and gentlemen, we have implemented those practices in Jim Wells for the longest time. It's without you that I could not be where I'm at today. I thank each and everyone of you from civilian personnel to certified officers to everyone that works with us from all over South Texas," Bueno said.

The Congressional Record will be housed at the Library of Congress and a copy will be hung at the Sheriff's Department.

Sgt. Felix Saenz and Chief Deputy Louie Valadez also presented Bueno with a flag that flew over the United States Capitol on March 11, 2020. Vela requested the flag be flown for Bueno's 40-year career and dedication to the State of Texas.