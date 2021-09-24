Hispanic Heritage Month: Here's some of the best places for mollejas in Alice

As South Texas celebrates and pays homage to Hispanic Heritage Month there are let's talk food. Even better? Let's talk mollejas!

What are mollejas?

Mollejas, also known as sweetbreads, aren't a type of bread as the same suggests. They are actually organ meat that can come from the thymus gland or pancreas glands of a cow, pig or lamb.

The culinary cuisine is popular in South Texas and specifically to the south of Jim Wells County to the Texas border. A once so-called cheap piece of meat has now turned into a more expensive product.

"(It's) supply and demand," said Claudia Saenz from Gil's Smoking Grille. "I grew up eating smoked mollejas as a kid here in Alice mainly because it was cheap, they used to be 40 cents a pound, and now $4."

She credited some of the price increase to the organ meat also being used in Asian food.

"We have a process when preparing the meat. I like them boiled first, then smoked and then grilled to add the little crisp along with the smoke flavor," she added.

So, what's the best way to prepare mollejas? Depends who you ask.

"Everyone has a different way to cook them," said Cowboys Bar-B-Q pitmaster Mario Saenz. "My grill rotates so as the brisket turns the juices from brisket and seasonings drop on the mollejas and ribs and I believe that's what makes ours a little different and unique."

Hungry yet? Here's some spots locals rave about.

Cowboy Bar-B-Q Station

Mario Saenz from Cowboys Bar-B-Q has been professionally barbecuing mollejas since the mid-1970s. Located at the Saenz family's old Texaco station this spot is a local's favorite and family ran business. Don't forget to ask his sister Letty for some homemade salsa with your mollejas.

It's located at 601 S Cameron St, Alice, TX 78332

Hours: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday- Friday

Information: (361) 664-7113 or Cowboy's Bar-B-Q Station Facebook Page

Gil's Smoking Grille and Catering

"If I ever become famous for my barbecue it will be for the mollejas or brisket," said pit-master Gilbert Saenz.

It's located at 1000 S. Reynolds St, Alice, TX 78332

Hours: 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday- Thursday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Fridays

Information: (361) 396-1222 or Gil's Smoking Grille and Catering Facebook page

Gonzalitoz's

Gonzalitoz's has been servicing the South Texas community for over 46 years. The grocery store, feed store and quick stop is a known favorite and South Texas locals swear by their mollejas. Owners Beto and Lupito Gozalitoz use mesquite wood and smoke mollejas seven days a week with a warm tortilla.

Located at 570 FM 2295 Alice, Texas 78332

Hours: 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday- Saturday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m on Sundays.

Information: (361) 256-4141 or Gonzalitoz's Facebook page

Monster's Smokehouse

"I season the mollejas just right and smoke them long enough to get crispy on the pit with mesquite wood," said pit-master Daniel Mosevias. "We only have mollejas on Fridays and Saturdays and when we do it's our number one seller, we sell at least 50 pounds on Fridays."

Located at 202 N Johnson St, Alice, TX 78332

Hours: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Wednesday- Friday, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Sundays

Information: (361) 453-4465 or Monster's Smokehouse Facebook page