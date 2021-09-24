The City of Alice made a deal for a brackish desalination plant. Here's what to know.

The City of Alice has reached an agreement with Florida-based Seven Seas Water Group for the construction of a brackish water desalination plant to provide fresh drinking water to the residents.

Seven Seas Water Group will finance, design, build, operate and maintain a Brackish Water Reverse Osmosis plant on land owned by the city, according to a news release that touted the public-private partnership as the first of its kind in Texas.

In July 2019, the Texas Water Development Board approved roughly $5.5 million for the project's first phase. This includes about $4 million in loans and a $1.5 million grant.

The funding didn't include the project's second phase — building a reverse osmosis brackish groundwater treatment plant and another groundwater well. This portion of the project is estimated to cost about $12 million, according to a report from the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

Alice had planned to apply for more loans from the water development board but now doesn't have to because of its contract with Seven Seas Water Group.

“The Seven Seas Water Group offers a service package with no upfront capital investment which will remove the unnecessary burden on taxpayers," Alice City Manager Michael Esparza said.

Alice's current primary source of water is purchased from the City of Corpus Christi. Alice uses roughly 3.5 million gallons per day and pays $1.11 per 1,000 gallons of raw water. The process after purchase then includes pumping water from Lake Corpus Christi to Lake Mathis then to Lake Findley where it is transferred to the Alice water treatment plant and starts several processes of purification for consumption.

The prices for surface water vary each year due to rain or droughts in the area. The average final cost once every factor for the water transfer and purification process is included can range from $3.05 per 1,000 gallons to $4.05. Alice's annual budget is $1.8 million to the City of Corpus Christi for water.

Alice will pay Seven Seas Water about $2.24 per 1,000 gallons of water over a 15-year period, add total costs for purification and on the high end, the cost will average $3.65 per 1,000 gallons.

"What's the cost of not having any water," Esparza asked. "The City of Corpus Christi supports other rural communities as well as Alice. This is a secondary source of water to be prepared for the future."

The City of Alice has been working on solutions for alternate water supply for years.

"In 2013 the area faced a major drought and the concern was that the city might not have enough water to supply residents," Esparza said. "This discussion for solutions for a secondary water source has been in the process for some time."

"The brackish water osmosis process is different than desalination of seawater and much less labor extensive."

“We are thrilled that the City of Alice has chosen us to be their long-term partner for this critical public water infrastructure,” said Richard Whiting, vice president of Business Development for Seven Seas Water Group. “We sincerely hope that other municipalities will be able to look at this project delivery model as the template for how to marry public and private sector financing to deliver critical infrastructure in a timely and affordable manner.”

At the end of the 16.5-year contract term, the city will assume ownership of the plant in a guaranteed state of condition. It is anticipated that the plant in Alice will be fully operational in 18 months.