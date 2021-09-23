Bowden Ford dealership in Alice changes ownership to Hacienda Ford

The Bowden Ford in Alice has changed hands in ownership and sold to Hacienda Ford. The new owner, Jennifer Yoder, has been in the business for over 20 years and owns Hacienda Ford in Edinburg and Yates Transportation.

"I started in the car business in 1999 and it was supposed to be for two years but here I am and it's been good," Yoder said. "We currently employ close to 350 employees and I pride our business core values as investing in our employees. We offer great benefits and share the wealth as a company-wide commitment to helping others learn and grown in the company."

Yoder and her husband, Bill, held a community event on Sept. 22 to celebrate the previous owners, Carole Bowden, her daughter, Carrie, and son Curt. The event was a chance to say farewell to a long run on selling vehicles in the Alice area by the former owners and a welcoming "hello" to the new owners.