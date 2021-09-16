Collins Cemetery in Alice: A decade-long problem, what's next?

The Collins Cemetery has been a sore topic for more than a decade in the City of Alice. The cemetery is overgrown, unkempt, with no shortage of burial plot issues and family complaints to match.

Collins cemetery has three parts: The oldest and original Collins cemetery was donated many years back to the then Collins community. It is mostly full and there was an understanding when the plots were sold the families would have the responsibility to keep the burial sites clean.

Then there is Roberson Collins Cemetery, which is owned by Roberson Funeral Home in Alice. This section of the Collins cemetery is privately owned. The property is maintained and there's accurate burial records and deeds. Next, is the Collins Cemetery, also known as the new Collins Cemetery, and it was owned by Walker-Mora Funeral Home in Alice. This is where the story takes a turn and is the cause of the major issues that evolved since the business was ordered to close in 2010.

Why was Collins Cemetery abandoned?

In 2008, the Texas Banking Commission investigated Walker-Mora Funeral Home, Inc. and issued an order to cease any activities relating to the sale of prepaid funeral benefit contracts. Walker-Mora Funeral violated the Texas Finance Code by failing to properly deposit money collected from the sale of trust-funded contracts and for repeated failure to correct cited violations of the finance code. The business lost its permit and was forced to close in early 2010, records show.

Since that time, it's been unclear whether there were any records or if any still exist. Some practices have included burial plots being sold to multiple families, and unless headstones are found on-site no records on specific family burial areas or plots are available, according to officials.

"I think the problem still festers because as generations have moved they come back to show respect to family members and there is a lack of records, lack of upkeep and transparency," said Alice funeral home owner Steven Roberson. "Families will come to look up records because they believe a burial was purchased and the records that should be in place do not exist."

The city receives complaints frequently about the abandoned portion of the cemetery but solutions and accountability have been elusive. The cemetery was privately owned and due to the business's bad practices, it's a costly endeavor for a public entity to take on. There's also the potential liabilities of previous families taking issue with how their loved ones were buried.

What's been done?

There have been some efforts to help solve the issue. Approximately 8-10 years ago the City of Alice helped families facilitate a nonprofit with efforts to keep the property clean but the organization did not stay funded or staffed, according to the current city administration. There have been community volunteers that have helped out from time to time but as time passes they burn out.

Alice resident Daniel Moreno replaced the cemetery's sign last year and had a friend help out with cleaning up the fence line.

"It's difficult to see (a) cemetery all grown up. My grandparents and both parents are buried there. It's an area in the city that I wished was better cared for," Moreno said. "We need to reach a solution and do what's right. It should be honored with the utmost respect."

What's next?

The Alice City Manager and Jim Wells County Judge referred questions to the city and county attorneys.

"Forming another non-profit organization among the families and residents is an option or the county and city could work together on potential solutions," Alice City attorney John Lemon said.

"The Collins cemetery is privately owned in an incorporated area within the city limits of Alice," Jim Wells County attorney Micheal Guerra said.

For any real change residents will need to address city and county leaders or create a nonprofit to push for resolutions on the cemetery. Concerned parties can also contact Jim Wells County commissioner Renee Kirchoff Chapa, whose precinct covers the Collins cemetery area.

Commissioner Chapa was contacted on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the county office, and on her cell phone, at this time, she has not responded back.