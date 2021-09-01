COVID-19: Here's the latest numbers for South Texas school districts

Robin Bradshaw
Alice Echo News Journal

South Texas school districts started another school year  in August and mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 virus has been an added layer of concern for all involved.

Some districts such as Orange Grove ISD and Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco ISD have adopted a dashboard on their website to keep parents and visitors up-to-date on the case numbers . 

Here is a list of active case statistics for area school districts in Jim Wells County as of August 23. 

Alice ISD:

Active: 79 Students 

Active: 8 Staff

Orange Grove ISD:

Active: 52 Students 

Active: 7 Staff 

Ben Bolt -Palito Blanco ISD:

Active: 6 Students

Active: 1 Staff 

Premont ISD:

Active: 3 Students 

Active: 2 Staff 

San Diego ISD:

Active: 27 Students 

Active: 6 Staff 

