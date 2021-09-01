COVID-19: Here's the latest numbers for South Texas school districts
South Texas school districts started another school year in August and mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 virus has been an added layer of concern for all involved.
Some districts such as Orange Grove ISD and Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco ISD have adopted a dashboard on their website to keep parents and visitors up-to-date on the case numbers .
Here is a list of active case statistics for area school districts in Jim Wells County as of August 23.
Alice ISD:
Active: 79 Students
Active: 8 Staff
Orange Grove ISD:
Active: 52 Students
Active: 7 Staff
Ben Bolt -Palito Blanco ISD:
Active: 6 Students
Active: 1 Staff
Premont ISD:
Active: 3 Students
Active: 2 Staff
San Diego ISD:
Active: 27 Students
Active: 6 Staff
