Orange Grove ISD facing over $1M lawsuit over student's reported hazing, assault

ORANGE GROVE – The family of a student is suing Orange Grove Independent School District for more than $1 million related to a hazing incident that ended with the arrest of six teens.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this month with the 79th Judicial District Court, is based off a reported sexual assault of a student at the high school campus on April 29, according to court records.

The lawsuit states that the amount the family is seeking are for "aggregate damages" due to “a proximate and direct result of defendant's negligence and violation of the violation of Title IX” (20 U.S.C. § 1681)."

Orange Grove ISD was served with the lawsuit, but Superintendent Randy Hoyer said he has no comment on the pending litigation.

The lawsuit details an incident in which the student "was held down by other Orange Grove students and sexually assaulted. While minor plaintiff was being held down and sexually accosted, other Orange Grove High School students filmed the assault with their smartphones, and uploaded the recording of the attack to several social media platforms.”

In May 2021, Orange Grove police arrested Luke Inglis Jordan Garcia, both 17, and four other teenagers in connection with a hazing incident that occurred at the OGHS.

Names of the other four male teens will not be released due to their age.

Inglis, Garcia and the four teens are accused of unlawful restraint, a state jail felony, punishable by six months to two years in state jail.

Inglis and Garcia was taken to the Jim Wells County Jail. The four teens were transported to a juvenile facility. Inglis and Garcia were released from county jail in May . Inglis was released on a $3,500 bond while Garcia was released on a $5,000 bond.

The lawsuit also alleges that school and district leaders knew of similar incidents and failed to prevent the latest incident.

“Despite knowledge that similar attacks had occurred and were continuing to occur,” the administration at the high school and the school district “failed to implement any procedures or protocols to make sure that these attack did not continue to happen, and otherwise did not take the proper steps to assist minor plaintiff.”

