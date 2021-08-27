Struggling to find an affordable home? You're not alone.

In many areas of South Texas, homes are in short supply.

“Unless a buyer is looking for a luxury home, there are fewer to choose from,” says Jim Gaines, chief economist for the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University.

Even as lumber prices remained historically high, total Texas housing started to increase after stalling during the first quarter. Zonda data revealed roughly 36,800 homes broke ground in the Texas Triangle in the second quarter of 2021, pushing single-family housing to start up 7.2 percent on a quarterly basis amid strengthening economic conditions and housing demand, according to reports from the Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center.

Sales, however, declined as home prices continued to climb, nudging Texas’ months of inventory (MOI) up to just 1.3 months. A total MOI of around six months is considered a balanced housing market. Inventory for homes priced less than $300,000 remained hyper-constrained, dropping to 0.9 months. Meanwhile, the MOI for homes priced between $400,000 and $499,999, the price range at which inventory was at its most expansive, extended to 2.1 months.

Local builder Jaime Flores is one of the South Texas developers that's taking advantage of the hot housing market. He's selling homes quicker than they are being built.

"I know first hand Alice needs affordable middle-class housing," Flores said.

How long will the seller's market last?

In 2022, expect the supply of homes for sale to increase and housing demand to remain relatively strong. This will help balance the market and slow home-price growth. Mortgage rates are expected to be higher in 2022 than in 2021 because of changes in the Fed's monetary policy and because of inflationary pressures. If 2021's high price growth is added to rising mortgage rates, demand should weaken in 2022, according to the research center's reports.

Affordability will continue to be an issue for buyers looking to purchase starter homes for less than $300,000. In some regions, it will worsen as sharp increases in land, labor, and material costs make it difficult to build homes in that price range profitably, the reports state.

