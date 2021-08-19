Meet the 2021 South Texas Lace Doll finalists

The Wedding Lace dress and formal shop in downtown Alice held its annual Lace Dolls competition this month.

The event draws contestants from throughout the Coastal Bend and as far south as Hebbronville to compete.

Wedding Lace, an established formal dress boutique, opened its doors in 1979. Owners Ali and Dora Raanaei started the business to showcase from Dora's seamstress talent. Now 42 years later, their daughter, Renee, and her husband Omar Pedraza spend their days beautifying Alice and much of South Texas.

"The Lace Dolls event started in 2015 to highlight local girls modeling our dresses and to help in community events and fashion shows. Now with social media (me) and my fellow artist friends, have evolved the modeling into visual art photography," Renee Pedraza explained. "Now years later we receive approximately 200 contestant Lace Doll applications a year and we let our Instagram followers choose the top finalist."

"When you become a Lace Doll you stay Lace Doll or at least until one leaves town or graduates from college. Many times we need 10-12 girls for one event so we have plenty of beautiful South Texas models to highlight our dresses and our culture," she said.

Check out the 2021 Lace Doll finalists:

Natalie Alexis Garcia from Alice HS, Haley Jade Hofsetter from Falfurrias High HS, Madaline Reyna from Tuloso Midway HS, Katie Deborah Winters from Bishop HS, Emajen Carrie Reddy from Flour Bluff HS, Eliana Marisol from San Diego HS, Alaynah from William Adams Middle School, Natalie Alexis Garcia Alice HS, Darrean Danielle Resendez Alice HS, Nicky Gelbert Calallen HS, Caroline Cullen Richard King HS, Alanna De Leon Refugio HS, Toree Rodas Alice HS.