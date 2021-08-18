Alice ISD board of trustees votes to put vacant schools up for sale

The Alice Independent School District (AISD) board of trustees approved the preliminary steps to put three vacant schools up for sale.

The three properties will include Memorial Intermediate School on 900 West 3rd St., Salazar Elementary School on 1028 Pierce St. and Hillcrest Elementary School on 1400 Morningside Dr.

The next steps will include fair market value appraisals and all proposed bids on the land will be presented to the board for final decisions.

The recent vacancies are part of the 2019 election bond that closed the older, outdated schools and streamlined resources to area schools. The shift included additional classrooms at Noonan, Shallert and Dubose elementary schools and additional classrooms to William Adams Middle School (WAMS) that added sixth-grade along with grades seventh and eighth.

This move was completed during the summer of 2021 and classes started in those classrooms this fall semester.

Superintendent Carl Scarbrough said the sale of the aging properties will be positive for the district.

"Vacant schools are not safe or look good in a community," he said during the meeting. "This will give the board an opportunity to see what the market value will be on the land, see what proposals are made and then we can decide what to do at that point."

Where would the money go?

AISD Public Officer Ofelia Hunter said the money from the sale of the old schools would go into the general fund.Some funds could also be considered for investment in staff, retenetion incentives and competitive wages.

"Alice ISD has been under the leadership of superintendent Scarbrough for three years and in that time we have gone from one of the lowest-paying districts in the Coastal Bend to now one in the top five," Hunter said. "Start(ing) pay for teachers went from $38,000 to $50,000 and all staff across the board from the cafeteria to maintenance received pay increases."