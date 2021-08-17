Jim Wells County adopts telecommute order for employees

The Jim Wells County Commissioners Court have re-established telecommute working options for county employees.

The decision was made on Monday, Aug. 16 at a special meeting.

The original order gave some employees the option to work from home during the height of the pandemic but ended on July 6. After the Fourth of July holiday, all employees were scheduled to report to the office at their workstations.

A month later commissioners were asked to re-adopt the order due to county employees testing positive for the virus.

There was a lengthy discussion led by county officials on why telecommuting was needed.

"There is a fallacy that employees are not doing their job when working telecommute and it simply is not true," County Attorney Micheal Guerra said. "This order will help the courthouse to stay open and keep employees safe."

"This month we all came back to the office and it was the first time the office had to close due to the positive cases this order is a prevention measure to keep business going," Guerra added.

Commissioner Renee Chapa didn't agree and said the common flu is more dangerous than the virus, a claim shot down by County Judge Juan Rodriguez.

Chapa the only commissioner not wearing a mask during court referenced an unsubstantiated claim that CHRISTUS Hospital is falsely reporting COVID- 19 deaths for federal funding.

To date, Jim Wells County has lost 114 residents to the COVID-19 virus.

"I'm not sure where that information comes from but misinformation is part of the problem," Rodriguez said.

The order was voted on and approved. Commissioner Chapa was the only commissioner not in favor and voted against it.