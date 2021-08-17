Alice ISD reports 35 students had COVID-19 on first day of school

Alice ISD reported 35 students tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of class.

"Seventy percent of students have been tested but the Delta variant is very contagious," Superintendent Carl Scarbrough said. "More than 90 percent of students wear their masks, only a select few refuse and we practice safety measures to keep the environment safe, clean and disinfected."

Thirty-three students were absent on Monday, Aug. 16 because of the virus and two others had to leave school early. Parents were notified about the positive cases via letters that day.

Educators have been placed in a challenging position this year with students falling behind, the Delta variant gaining traction and the mask mandate debates.

The emergency management team addressed Jim wells County residents on Friday, Aug. 13. The public service announcement asked the community to be responsible given the recent surge in cases.

"We are under an order by the governor that we must follow when it comes to any mask mandates but we are encouraging the public to do what's right," County Judge Juan Rodriguez said. "I cannot stress it enough to take responsibility for your loved ones and the community."

More Coverage:

More:COVID-19 surge: Here's the latest numbers for Jim Wells and Duval Counties

More:South Texas public service announcement on COVID-19 surge