A top official for an Alice biological research center has been convicted for lying to federal agents about illegal trafficking of monkeys.

Gary Tucker, the vice president of Orient Bioresource Center, Inc., was convicted in Florida this month in the federal case as part of an international wildlife trafficking investigation.

Tucker agreed to be interviewed by special agents of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service about potential illegal trafficking of wildlife. During the interview, agents asked Tucker about his involvement in the obtaining and importing long-tailed macaques primates (monkeys) used in scientific research from Southeast Asia to the U.S., according to the release.

According to court documents, the existence of site visit reports or audits was vital to the ongoing investigation because the possession, sale, export, and import of primates are highly regulated by the international community and the U.S. under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species.

"Primates that are used for scientific research by law cannot be directly bred from a first-generation of wild primates meaning the parents need to be lab monkeys," PETA Dr. Lisa Jones-Engel said. "This type of illegal shipping of animals can harbor deadly pathogens that kill humans. What is even sadder is that the suffering of these animals is unnecessary."

Jones-Engel added that much is also misunderstood by the public about the use of primates for medical breakthroughs.

"Primates are millions of generations removed from human beings, the talking points of using them for medical research to cure cancer, Alzheimer's, HIV or SARS diseases is just not true," she said. "They are primarily used for big pharma but the bigger truth is our technology can simulate better outcomes for human responses than the lab primates."

Tucker's sentencing is set for Oct. 13 in Florida. He faces a possible prison sentence of as long as five years, a term of supervised release of up to three years, and a criminal fine of as much as $250,000, according to a news release.

"Primates are intelligent, like socialization and share feelings of connectedness and suffering," Jones-Engel added. "The stress the animals endure being locked in a cage in solitary confinement creates a long-reaching suffering that is not isolated to the on primate but to the entire field of science."

Tucker was released on bond July 6 in the amount of $50,000. Tucker and Orient Bioresource Center, Inc, were contacted for comment and did not respond.