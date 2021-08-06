Premont ISD board of trustees approve virtual curriculum: Here's what to know

Premont ISD board of trustees meeting ended Thursday, Aug, 6 with a unanimous vote on some new guidelines for the fall semester that addresses public safety concerning the increase in COVID-19 cases.

The district's virtual curriculum will bypass state funding and the district will absorb most of the cost from federal funds from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER).

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released a new guideline Thursday, Aug. 5 stating students sick or testing positive with COVID-19 may opt for virtual learning and the state will supplement funding for the allocated time away from the classroom.

This fall semester Premont ISD will offer a virtual online curriculum for students ages 12 and younger and a one-time $300 payment for all staff that is fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

"I continue to believe the best place for our students is at school participating in face-to-face instruction," VanMatre said. " However, I am proud of our Board of Trustees and our leadership team for their progressive actions during this difficult period for our students, staff, parents and community.

"The action the board took this evening will help keep students and staff safe," he added.

A remote-virtual learning committee has been developed and the committee will review the submitted applications, make appropriate selections, and notify those that will qualify.

Information:

Parents and guardians who wish to enroll their students in virtual learning must complete the online application. The application form will open on August 9 and will close on August 13 at 11:59 pm.

Parents and guardians will be notified by Wednesday, August 18 if their children met the eligibility criteria for the remote virtual learning option.

Premont ISD teachers will not be instructing in-person and virtual classes simultaneously throughout the instructional day.

Guidelines:

The program is planned for the first semester of the 2021-2022 school year and will end shortly after vaccines are readily available to children under the age of 12. (Grades 1st - 6th)

There will be a form available online or at the front office of your child’s campus that will need to be completed by your child’s Dr. Upon student approval, this form will need to be turned in prior to the start of the school year.

Students willremain enrolled in Premont ISD and in their home campus while they participate in the virtual program.

Students willnotbe able to participate in or be a spectator of Premont ISD school events whether on-campus or off-campus.

Student participation in outside leagues, programs, or activities will be grounds for the student’s opportunity to participate in the virtual learning option to be revoked.

Students can return on-campus for face-to-face instruction at any time. The student will notbe allowed to return to virtual learning once they return to on-campus learning.

