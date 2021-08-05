COVID-19 surge: Here's the latest numbers for Jim Wells and Duval Counties

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has evolved in the last two months in South Texas and numbers are increasing.

The delta virus, a mutation of COVID-19 but is more contagious and increasing in numbers, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)

The environment of school starting back in session will put an emphasis on staying vigilant on handwashing and safety practices. Practices of wearing masks and social distancing are still an active response now going on 18 months into the grips of the pandemic, the CDC states.

To provide the most accurate information here are the latest numbers:

Jim Wells County:

Confirmed: 4,093

Probable: 722

Fatalities: 110

Active: 312

Recovered: 4.393

Duval County:

Confirmed: 1,247

Probable: 149

Fatalities: 42

Active: 85

Recovered: 1,269

