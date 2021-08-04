Still in need of school supplies? Here's a roundup of deals and school supply drives for South Texas

As the summer vacation comes to an end and the school year begins there are still some last-minute deals for parents to save a little money as the first day of school comes near.

Here's a round-up of local events to help the kiddos start the school year.

Back to School Tax-Free Weekend

August 6-8

Texans who shop during this weekend will not have to pay sales taxes on clothing, school supplies, face masks, backpacks, or footwear priced under $100. Items sold online and layaway plans qualify too.

Back to School drive-thru event hosted by Silver Star Foods

A community-inspired event that will have businesses throughout the community set up as vendors to pass out supplies at the Silver Star Food Store. Students from pre-kindergarten to high school are welcomed.

Information:

When: 6 p.m. Fri. Aug. 6

Where: Silver Star Stores, 909 S. Cameron St. Alice, Texas 78332. The drive-thru will start at the backside of the store on Pierce St. and exit on Cameron St.

Contact: Amanda Friedeck from Silver Star Stores on Facebook.

Back to School Drive at the Park

A back-to-school drive-thru providing school supplies and backpack giveaways at the Anderson city park.

Information:

Where: Anderson Park, 2290 N. Texas Blvd Alice, TX 78332

When: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6

Contact: 361-227-1778, 361-207-1272 or 361-664-3900 ext. 125.

Back to School Free Haircuts

Back to School free barbershop haircuts for area students. The event will have food and refreshments to celebrate students going back to school.

Information:

Where: Kingdom Kutz Barber Shop, 402 South Cameron Alice, Texas 78332

When: Starts at 9 a.m Tuesday, Aug. 10

Contact: 361-415-5070 or Kingdom Kutz Facebook page