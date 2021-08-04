The Blunzter Fruit Stand: Expanding and making its name known in South Texas

What once was a little fruit stand on the back county roads between Orange Grove and Robstown has now become a booming business for Bryana and Nickolas Arguijo.

Settled on the corner of FM 624, the spot has been an area for fruit stands and food peddling for many years, even back when Sandia and Orange Grove represented their Texas city names, Bryana Arguijo said.

The Arguijos started their fruit stand 11 years ago shortly after finishing high school as a way to make some extra money on the weekends.

"I will never forget the day," she said. "I was attending Del Mar College which now was about seven years ago when my husband called and was like we really need to start looking at expanding and taking the business on more full-time."

Customers kept coming back. They had a real business.

"We started to see a large return of repeat customers and people loved our produce. That's the thing, 'we care'. I think that's what it's all about," she explained. "My husband spends about four days out of the week driving all around Texas for the best produce. "

The couple also believes in supporting other local small businesses.

"We support our local farmers, the Amish community and Texas products throughout the state," Arguijo she added.

The Blunzter Fruit Stand started to take off after about four years and officially expanded in 2019. The new building offers more products and extra hands to help as employees. Not only is the business known at their Robstown location but throughout the Coastal Bend with pop-up markets at the Loca for Local event at the BUS venue in downtown Corpus Christ.

"When COVID started it was the opposite for our business because we were busy with more people needing options to buy food for their home because of the shortages," she added. "The fruit stand is also well-ventilated outside which I think was a bonus for concerned customers

As the summer comes to an end, so does the produce of the season. The Bluntzer Fruit Stand takes off for summer break every year come mid-August.

"It becomes too hot to keep the produce fresh outside and the season comes to an end,"Arguijo added.

The fruit stand will celebrate its last day of the season on Aug. 14 before they take their annual summer break. Fall will start back up on Sept. 11 at the Robstown location with fall fruits and vegetables and a pop-up event on Sept. 25 at BUS in Corpus Christi.

Blunzter Fruit Stand

Where: Blunzter Fruit Stand, 5459 FM624 Robstown, Texas; 78380

Hours of Operation: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday - Sunday

Contact: (361) 522-8637 or visit Bluntzer Fruit Stand Facebook Page