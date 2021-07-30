Alice Multi-Use Complex: It's official! Outside waterpark will open this weekend

It's official! The Alice Multi-Use Complex, managed by YMCA, will open the outside waterpark on Friday, July 30.

The indoor and outdoor natatorium has recently been under the new leadership of Aquatic Director Felicia Horn. After months of hiring lifeguards and getting the park up to code, Friday is the big day for the community to come out and take a dip.

"I am excited about opening the outside park, it's been a lot of work and I cannot wait to see the community come out to swim and have some fun," Horn said.

The park will be open from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday until Aug. 14 and will host a "Back to School" special event on Sunday, Aug. 15. The event will support students with supplies and participants who donate school supplies receive a discounted admission.

"I do want to remind everyone that under the new Center of Disease Control (CDC) that the park can only accommodate 75 people to follow guidelines," Horn said. "We will also be hosting a variety of special events until August 15 so I encourage everyone to check us on our Facebook page."

Cost:

Inside pool admission:

$8 Adults

$5 Children

Outdoor pool admission:

$10 for children age 3 and younger

$15 Adults

Free for age 2 and younger

Information:

Location: 723 FM 1554, Alice, TX 78332

Contact: (361) 668-7278 or email fhorn@ymca-cc.org

Follow on Facebook: Alice Multi-Use Complex, Managed by the YMCA of the Coastal Bend