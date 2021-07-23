Looking to adopt? Alice Animal Control has several pets that need a loving home

The Alice Animal Control shelter has many pets available for adoption.

Residents in need of a little company might want to consider helping the community and providing a loving home for an animal in need.

"Please contact animal control before dumping any pets," Lead Officer Jose "Chema" Martinez said. "We have multiple rescue groups and resources to find a pet a second home."

"Pet owners make sure to keep your pets hydrated during the hot summers months," he added.

The shelter's staff is diligent about cleaning procedures and routine sanitizing for the animals and provides safety measures to keep the animals, visitors and staff safe during the pandemic, Martinez said.

All animals adopted through the city should be sterilized 45 days after adoption. A voucher can be picked up from People Assisting Animal Control that gives a discount for the animal's on the spay or neutering.

HOW TO ADOPT

Alice Animal Control

Where: 1150 Commerce Street Alice, Texas 78332

Information: Anyone who would like to make a difference in one of these dog's lives should call the Alice Police Department between 1 and 4 p.m. at 361-664-0186.

The adoption fee is $25.