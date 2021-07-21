Alice VFW needs a new roof. Here's how to help.

It's been quite a struggle for the Alice Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8621 as members try to raise funds to repair the roof.

The VFW building is located at 2200 North Texas Boulevard and is essential for its members and the community. The 14,116-square-foot building was built in the late 1940s/early 1950s.

"I've been a member since 2004 and in that time I have never know the roof to have any repairs done," said Post Commander Ronald Ramirez. "That I can recall, it's the original roof."

The VFW is a nonprofit that relies on community donations and fundraisers.

"We are very dependent on donations," Ramirez said. "The roof has wear and tear and is aging. It needs to be redone. We are constantly dealing with leaks and water issues. The leaks keep getting worse and worse."

Ramirez believes the best option is to fix the entire roof, but money is needed.

"We want to make sure that the VFW is still here for future veterans," he said. "We will adapt and overcome - something we say in the military. We will get through. It may time us some time and would appreciate the community support and donations to speed up the process."

The building is used by members to host veteran related activities and by the public as a way to earn money to help with any costs the VFW incurs.

"We don't want the roof to cave in. That would be one huge problem," Ramirez said. "We, as veterans, are going to make it happen, but it'll take longer if we have to do it on our own. Again, we rely on the community."

Currently, there is an online fundraiser that benefits the VFW. Every penny raised will go toward the building fund, which was setup to maintain the building from roofing to plumbing.

"We would need around $50,000 for a new roof," Ramirez said.

RoofTop 101 recently inspected the roof and placed tarps to help with leaks.

HOW TO HELP

Anyone willing to help can do so through the fundraiser Facebook page or by contacting Ramirez at 361-756-9070 or Sr. Vice Cmdr. Silvestre "Silver" Rodriguez at 361-664-3783.