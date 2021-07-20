Moe Hill Unity Football Camp: Summer youth football camp has big turnout for opening day

The Moe Hill Unity Football Camp had a large community turn-out on Saturday, July 17. There was a one-week delay due to heavy rain the previous week for opening day. The annual camp's purpose is to impact the lives of young athletes with mental preparation through physical dedication by teaching life skills through sports.

Moe Hill is a professional counselor in the community and hosts the program every summer to bring unity among the youth in the community to help them focus on speed, training, and maintaining a positive mindset.

"The camp is to bring the kids together to work in life skills through sports," Hill said. "Kids today face many challenges. It's important for them to get outside and practice drills and hear some speakers and words of advice, to let them know we are here for them."

The camp is free. Participants meet Saturday mornings. Boys and girls are encouraged to join.

Information:

When: 10 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. July 10-31

Where: Williams Adams Middle School, 901 E 3rd St, Alice, TX 78332

Contact: Moe Hill 361-562-2955 or email yomoe16@yahoo.com

Information: Facebook page Moe Hill Unity Football Camp