Things to do in Alice: What's happening this weekend? Here's your guide.

Summer is here, school is out and the extreme pandemic precautions seem to be in our rear view mirror. Many South Texans might be looking to get out of the house and have a little fun this weekend.

Here's a list of community events that are happening. Some of these are new additions to the Alice area.

Saturday, June 12

This will be an inaugural event at the lake and the first recreation scheduled event at Lake Findley in decades. Hosted by the non-profit Alice Green Alliance (AGA), the kayak rentals will be from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. located on the west side of the lake for ages 18 and older. The price will include a $15 dollar donation for a 3hr rental or if your short on cash the non-profit has a bag you can fill with trash from around the lake for your rental. For more information contact AGA at 361-522-9647.

Alice Farmer's Market is held every second Saturday of the month at the Sutherlands parking lot from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The event will host over a dozen vendors including P2 Organics, Edelen Farms, Srubar Cottage Farm providing fresh local items including tomatoes, onions, squash, eggplant, peppers, zucchini, chicken, eggs and beef. The event will also have specialized art and crafts, jewelry, baked goods and canned goods along with a large basket giveaway that will be called at noon. For more information, contact Tony Piccola at 512-905-1995.

This is an inaugural event hosted by the Alice Hub City Chamber of Commerce that will be held from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m. The event will have 20 vendors set up outside between the blocked-off streets of Wright and Reynolds in downtown Alice. Shopping will include jewelry, kitchen items, personalized art, farm supplies, baked goods, custom decals, and t-shirts to name a few. Food truck and snack booths will be attending the event with the downtown business Shabby Chic adding music to the event. For more information or to register as a vendor call 361-455-1662.

The archery shoot will be held at the Pizzini Ranch located at County Road 101 in San Diego. Anyone five and up can participate. Registration will be at 8 a.m. Onsite. The address to the ranch is 5074 (gate reads 9332) County Road 101 in San Diego.

The Premont Chamber of Commerce will host its Market Day event held at the Premont County Park from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. The event will host a bean cook-off, car show and horseshoe tournament. Items will include food vendors, arts and crafts, clothes, jewelry and more. For information contact Robert Allen at 361-227-0816.

Sunday, June 13

Alice Green Alliance (AGA) will host the very first recreational education series for the months of June and July, The event will be held every Sunday for the next two months starting at 6 pm. The education series will cover the history of Lake Findley and the plant and water life that occupy the area. For more information contact AGA at 361-522-9647.

The Alice Evening Lions will host Lion Market Day at 1005 S. King St., Alice Texas from 9 am- 4 pm. The event will have outdoor and indoor vendors with music by DJ Frank in the Mixx. For more information contact 361-207-2190.

