Records: Orange Grove police chief accused of assault. Here's where the case stands.

The Orange Grove police chief appeared in court this week related to an allegation he assaulted a teenage boy last month, records show.

Roy Lee Guerrero's initial court date was on Monday, April 26 related to the assault case. Simple assault is a Class C misdemeanor. If convicted, Guerrero may face a fine of as much as $500, according to the Texas penal code 12.23.

The case was reset for June 21 at the Alice Municipal Court.

He's accused of assaulting a 16-year-old boy on March 25 at an apartment complex on Olmito Street, according to records.

Chief Guerrero said he has hired a CLEAT Attorney to represent him in this matter. He said he could not comment because of a pending investigation.

Orange Grove Mayor Carl Srp said he and the city council would confer with their attorney. They are aware of the accusations and would handle the matter carefully and with legal advice as they would do with all city employees.

There will be a city council meeting on Monday, May 3 at the Orange Grove City Hall at 6 p.m. to "to consult with city attorney and Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct regarding the Chief of Police's employment, discipline, evaluation, duties, dismissal."

An Alice police report states the teen was visiting a friend at the complex and was getting a ride home. Before the boy left the area, he realized he forgot his phone charger and went to retrieve it. As he walked back toward the apartment an unknown man, later identified as Guerrero, began to yell at the teen to stop.

“The juvenile states that as he was walking back to (the) apartment, he noticed a vehicle park behind (him) and spot lighted him, but he didn't think nothing of it and continued walking towards the apartment. However, the juvenile states that he then heard a male subject yell at him to stop and noticed that the vehicle had activated his red and blue lights, therefore, he walked towards the vehicle,” the report states.

The officer's police report states the teen “did not know who the male subject (was) due to him not identifying himself as an officer and he did not recognize the unit as being an Alice police unit nor was he in uniform.”

The boy told Alice police he asked Guerrero “what was wrong and why he was being questioned,” but did not get an answer.

In the police report, the boy and a witness accuse Guerrero of “grabbing him and slamming him several times against a vehicle.”

Officers spoke to a witness who told police “a white vehicle pulled up with the spotlight on and the unknown man was yelling at the boy.”

The witness asked Guerrero “why he was assaulting the juvenile and if he knew the person he was assaulting was 16-years-old.” The witness said Guerrero responded by saying “that didn't matter.”

Officers contacted Guerrero, who told them “he had information that drugs were being sold out of that apartment and since he was hired there as security, he decided to check the area and the people.”

Guerrero told police he never touched the teen and that he had recorded the incident. According to the police report, witnesses claim to also have recorded the incident.

AENJ has filed an open records request seeking copies of the videos mentioned in the police report.