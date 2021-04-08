Orange Grove ISD May bond election: A voter's guide on proposed tax rate, propositions

ORANGE GROVE - The Orange Grove Independent School District (OGISD) will have its bond election on May 1 with early voting starting on April 19.

"The upcoming bond election will give the Orange Grove community their say on capital improvements for the area," said Superintendent Randy Hoyer. "The Orange Grove Elementary School began construction in the early 1940s and is the last remaining school to be rebuilt. I hope the community comes out to vote to let their voice be heard."

Tax Rates:

If approved, the tax rate impact will include a 20 cent increase with an average monthly impact of $16.67 for a $100,000 home.

Propositions on the ballot:

Proposition A

The bond would not exceed more than $23,170,000 for the purposes of a new elementary school, a new practice gym, upgrading the existing band practice, and parking lot. The bond would cover district wide improvements. designing, constructing, renovating and improving school facilities.

Proposition B

In the amount not to exceed $500,000 for the purposes of upgrading the baseball and softball field and facilities. The proposed bond will include designing, constructing, renovating, improving, acquiring, and equipping school athletic facilities.

Proposition C

In the amount not to exceed $1,400,000 for the purposes of installing synthetic turf at the Orange Grove High School football field turf and rebuilding the concessions stands.

Also on the Ballot for Orange Grove:

City of Orange Grove Alderman

Lonnie Wostal

Norma J. Cornejo

Natalie David

David S. Gebert

Early Voting:

When: 7:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. April 19-23 and April 26-27

Where: Orange Grove ISD Administration Office: 504 Dibrell Street, Orange Grove, Texas 78372

Election Day:

When: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1

Where: Orange Grove High School Library: 701 S. Reynolds Street Orange Grove, Texas 78372

Judge Knolle's Office: 12111 North Highway 359 Sandia, Texas 78383

Additional Information:

Contact the Jim Wells County Elections Office at 361-668-5711 or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/jwcelections