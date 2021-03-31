Monsters Smokehouse BBQ grows from food truck to brick and mortar in Alice

There's a new barbecue restaurant that opened in South Texas.

Monsters Smokehouse BBQ has taken the entrepreneurial leap and moved from food truck to brick and mortar. The restaurant opened on Wednesday, March 31.

Owner Daniel Monsevais is no stranger to the area and has been a South Texas pitmaster most of his life. He started his barbecue and catering business over three years ago.

"It's a lot of hard work but I am blessed to have a great family and we work together. Most of all my employees are family," Monsevais said.

"During COVID-19 our food truck park slowed down with the major kid events but we started up a functional drive-thru system and we all did pretty good," Monsevais said. "I offered family-sized barbecue meals to go and it was successful."

Monster's Smokehouse BBQ was a trailer parked at the Alice food truck park on 502 West Front Street next to his sister's food truck named Alice in Wonderland. He expanded the business during the first of the year and after the winter storm, preparations started to get the old Dairy Queen at 202 Johnson Street cleaned up, ready for inspections to open up for business.

"This is a family business, my mom helps with everything, my sister has her food truck next door and we work together," he added. "I take pride when smoking on the pit and honestly I get a lot of compliments. People love it."

His mother said she taught her children to stay close and help each other.

"I would tell them if you learn to stick together you'll always be okay because they will have each other," Nancy Monsevais said.

The catering business and food truck will remain in business while the restaurant allows a larger kitchen and longer hours of operation.

Monster's Smokehouse BBQ specializes in brisket, mollejas, sausage and now with expanded kitchen space, the menu has expanded with a variety of daily specials.

Monster's Smokehouse BBQ

Hours: 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday

Where: 202 North Johnson Street, Alice Texas 78332

Information: 361-562-3842 or visit https://www.facebook.com/MonstersSmokehouse361