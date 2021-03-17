Here's what to know about Alice's newly hired police chief Eden Garcia

City leaders made a decision to hire Eden Garcia as the new Alice police chief during the scheduled city council meeting on March 16.

The six-month hiring process included an outside specialized recruiting firm that interviewed 22 applicants from five different states, performed background checks and submitted the recommended finalists to a designated blue-ribbon committee for a decision.

Garcia was one of the more locally based candidates. He graduated from Texas A&M University-Kingsville and holds a Master Peace Officer and Instruction Certification from the Texas Commission of Law Enforcement (TCOLE).

Garcia started his career at the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department from 1991-2002 and served as the Falfurrias Police Chief from 2002-2012. His more recent roles have included Supervisory Safety positions for the Lewis Energy Group and Nine Energy Service.

Alice City Manager Micheal Esparza said Garcia would start the new role within the next two weeks and the budgeted salaried position is $100,000.

Garcia stated in his hiring letter, "My goal is simply to make Alice a better place to live, by implementing programs that adhere to safety and health of all. Always remembering, "Alice es buena gente."