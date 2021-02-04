Off the beaten path: Here's a guide to South Texas restaurants worth the drive

South Texas has a variety of small family-owned restaurants that bring Texas culture to our taste buds. Great food and Texas go hand-in-hand and each part of the Lone Star State has a different flavor that represents deep-rooted traditions.

Here in the Coastal Bend many restaurant owners are living their passion and making big names for themselves in the culinary world.

This is a roundup of some of the area's notable spots that customers say are worth the drive off the beaten path. It's by no means a complete list because let's face it - there's a lot of good spots in South Texas. It'll certainly get you started and you can check back for updates as we add to the list.

Butter's BBQ

BBQ Pitmaster Andrew Soto from Butter's BBQ in Mathis is making a name for himself in the Texas BBQ scene. Soto, a former Flint Hills employee, decided to cash in his 401K and take a leap of faith to do what he loved and that's cooking with fire on a BBQ pit.

"We use black Angus beef for the brisket smoked with post oak wood from Central Texas. We make our own sausage and simple ingredients to not take away from the meat," Soto said. "The bark comes from the way it is cooked on the pit, not the rub and that's where I come in."

Butter's BBQ was named Top 25 Best New Places to eat BBQ in the state by Texas Monthly.

It's located at 104 South Highway 359 in Mathis.

Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Closed Monday-Thursday.

Information: (361) 255-6108 https://buttersbarbecue.com/

Pena's Grocery and Deli

The Pena family has been in business since 1963. It started out as a gasoline station and drive-thru grocery. In the early 1990s, the business could not keep up with the larger chain stores and decided to add a menu. The culinary backbone was son Gergado "Dado" Pena after returning home from college he decided to open the kitchen. After a few months, his father saw the profit margin was pleased and it has taken off from there.

The deli is well known for its chicken fritters, brisket and daily specials. Pena's Grocery and Deli have been featured in many publications throughout the years and has lasted the test of time. The founding Pena's Hermillo and wife Modestra are now in their mid- '80s and get up every morning to help prep for the day's menu.

"As a foodie, you haven't really lived until you have tasted a Pena's sandwich, there's something wonderful about it that can only be described as pure love," loyal customer Micheal Sellers said.

It's located at 5587 Highway 44 in Banquete.

Hours: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Information: (361) 387-5381 https://www.facebook.com/penas1962

J&S BBQ Pit Stop

BBQ Pit-queen Sarah Chapa found early success as a pit-master in her BBQ'n career and has received notable recognition- many veterans never achieve.

J&S Pit Stop BBQ opened its doors in the rural San Diego community in April 2019. In December of that year, she was recognized by Chef Vivian Howard the host of a Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), and was featured on the Somewhere South program.

The following month Texas Monthly noted recognition of the J&S Pit Stop BBQ for their smoked mollejas.

Chapa a former Head Start teacher says, she never expected all of this. "The restaurant started when my mom passed away and it was a way for the family to work together and stay together," Chapa said. "The idea came from my husband and he taught me how to control the fire on the pit, he created the recipes and started out as the pitmaster but went back to work and passed it to me," she added.

J&S Pit Stop uses mesquite wood and is well known for the mollejas. Customers can expect a possible wait because the cars line up for their BBQ.

It's located at 806 East Graves Avenue in San Diego.

Hours: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. Closed on Sundays.

Information: (361) 279-7044 https://www.facebook.com/jspitstopsd/

Barrera's Fried Chicken

Barrera's Fried Chicken in Robstown opened its doors in 1978. The Barrera family has been frying up chicken and adding the final family recipe spice or over 40 years.

Renee Barrera Jr. started working at the restaurant when he was 14 years old and follows the family legacy and recipes without changing a thing.

"I buy and support local and I plan to keep the menu the exact same," he said. "If it's not broke, why fix it?"

It's located at 105 South Third Street, Robstown.

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Information: 361-387-2659 https://www.facebook.com/BarrerasFriedChicken/

