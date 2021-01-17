South Texas entrepreneur finds success with farm to table delivery

Coastal Bend entrepreneur Joel Trevino found an opportunity to support local farmers and to provide a unique service for residents and local restaurants.

Dagon Produce is the name of the business and the mantra is to Grow Local, Know Local and Eat Local.

His business plan provides a bridge between local farmers by delivering their goods to area residents and restaurants. The small business provides farm-to-table delivery from Coastal Bend farmers to your doorstep.

It's an idea that developed during his time as the program assistant at Grow Local South Texas. Trevino noticed that after the end of a day many farmer markets vendors would discard some of the vegetables that weren't sold.

"I came up with the idea to take over and sell the unbought produce to restaurants a small side business and two months later the coronavirus pandemic started. The need to expand became apparent. It took off from there," Trevino said. "No one was doing this kind of service in the Coastal Bend."

Dagon Produce now sells fresh produce to restaurants in Corpus Christi and Port Aransas.

"The restaurants I have as accounts use the local produce for Farm to Table weekly events," Trevino added.

Bellino's Ristorante Italiano, Nuevo Cafe and The Exchange downtown all offer weekly events featuring the local vegetables from area farmers provided by Dagon Produce.

Residential delivery options are currently offered in Corpus Christi, on the island and recently the Beeville area was included.

"The benefits from the vegetables grown locally are they stay fresh much longer, carry higher nutritional value, and are seasonal," he added. "Eating seasonal vegetables is a different lifestyle because you're forced to get creative and try new things."

"I am so busy," Trevino said. "The pandemic advanced the new business into overdrive with more families staying home and cooking at home. Last summer, my supply was close to not meeting the demand and I am looking for more farms to add as the summer months approach."

For more information visit Dagon Produce visit https://www.dagonproduce.com/.