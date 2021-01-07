'Say Yes to the Dress' features South Texas couple on Discovery Plus

Coastal Bend artist Aundrea Victoria Braiser and her husband Jason will be featured on this week's episode of "Say Yes to the Dress" now streaming on Discovery Plus.

Braiser is a well-known artist and has been making brides beautiful with hair, make-up, concept design and photography for more than 15 years in the area. The newlywed is now reaping what she's sown with her time to shine in the limelight.

The episode was filmed in Corpus Christi and by Braisers request included the help of local photographer and media specialist Efran Corona, Wedding Lace Bridal Shop in Alice, and hair and makeup from her place of work, Dashing Diva Salon in Corpus Christi.

When Braiser auditioned for the episode she was recognized by filmmakers for her response to clients when the pandemic started in March of 2020.

"This has been a difficult time for artists in my area of work," she said. "I had many wedding clients that canceled and were asking for their deposits back due to the financial situations they were possibly facing. I decided to give refunds to those clients and I really did not know how or what I would do."

Braiser is also known for the anti-bullying film she wrote and had scheduled for filming in Alice. Those projects were put on hold because of the pandemic.

"I ended up taking a part-time position at Walgreens and was thankful for work," she added. "Once the salons opened back up after the shutdown I eventually became busy again and my photography design projects picked up. So all in all, it worked out."

Braiser had the opportunity to try on four dresses by well-known designers Randy Fenoli Bridal, Pronovias, Dennis Basso and Michelle Roth.

To reduce any spoiler alerts you can follow Discovery Plus for streaming options to check out filming in the Coastal Bend area and find what dress she said "yes" to for her wedding day.