More South Texas healthcare workers receive COVID-19 vaccination in Robstown

Amistad Community Health Center, Robstown DOR-AN and Saenz Home Health Services partnered on Wednesday, Jan. 6 to distribute the Moderna coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine for Phase 1a groups in the area.

The vaccine event was held at DOR-AN's Home Health Services on Main Street in Robstown. Most participants were in and out in less than 20 minutes.

Ricardo Casares, an 84-year-old Robstown resident and health care provider, received the first round of his vaccination.

"This virus is so serious I encourage everyone to take this vaccine for their family and community," he said. "For the people that are scared of the vaccine I would hope they would be more scared of the virus and the potential long-term effects that it might entail."

"Our agency was pre-proactive in early March and have stayed steadfast in our efforts to communicate the facts and severity of this virus," Saenz Home Health Administrator David Ochoa said. "This event is to secure the Robstown qualified participants and the population they serve from the consequences of COVID-19."

WHEN IS THE NEXT EVENT?

The next event for the second round of shots will be held at the same location on Feb. 3. Healthcare workers that missed the vaccination event can visit Amistad Community Health Center on 1533 S. Brownlee Blvd. in Corpus Christi during the week after 3 p.m. to receive their vaccination shots.

Once the general public has been allocated to receive the vaccination, Amistad Community Health will vaccinate people in rural areas that face economic and race inequalities to lessen the severity of the effects of COVID-19 in those communities. Blue Cross Blue Shield donated a health bus to provide support for those services.

Common questions the Amistad Community Health Center has been asked about the vaccine and the answers they provided for the community include:

What should you mention to your vaccination provider before you get the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccination?

Any allergies

If you have a fever

Any bleeding disorders or if you are on a blood thinner.

Any immune disorders or any medications the effect your immune system

If you are breastfeeding

If you have received another COVID-19 vaccine.

Who should NOT get the Moderna Vaccination?

If you have had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of the vaccine

If you have previously had an allergic reaction to any ingredient in the vaccine

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccination contains the following ingredients: (messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), lipids (SM-102, polyethylene glycol [PEG] 2000 dimyristoyl glycerol [DMG], cholesterol, and 1,2-distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine [DSPC], tromethamine, tromethamine hydrochloride, acetic acid, sodium acetate and sucrose.

What are the risks of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine?

The injection site of the muscle may become sore, tender, and cause swelling of the lymph nodes in the arm it was administered.

General side effects: fatigue, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, chills, nausea, vomiting and fever.

What are the benefits of the Moderna Vaccine?