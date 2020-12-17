Pursuit of stolen vehicle ends with crash, shooting of undocumented immigrants

What began as the pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended with a crash and a shooting that injured several undocumented immigrants in Duval County.

Duval County Detective Moe Saavedra attempted to pull over a truck on the night of Wednesday, Dec. 16 on the southside of San Diego on FM 1329 after running the license plate number and seeing it didn't match with the description on file.

He turned on his emergency lights and the chase began after the driver of the Ford 250 Super Duty truck didn't pull over. The truck headed to a residential area near the Glossbrenner Penitentiary in San Diego and then into privately owned property with about five acres of brush and mesquite trees.

At the time, San Antonio resident Allan Rudy Valdez and two others were hunting in a deer blind on the owner's property.

Evidence suggests Valdez shot three rounds with an assault rifle at the truck as it was driving by the deer blind. The driver then makes a U-turn in the opposite direction when another three to four rounds were shot, Duval County Sheriff Romero Ramirez said.

The truck crashed into a tree and eight undocumented immigrants fled the scene, according to witness testimony.

Two immigrants from Mexico in the rear cab of the truck were shot. One woman was taken by Halo Flight to Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline in Corpus Christi and was in critical condition. A man also hospitalized was in stable condition.

Valdez was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and bodily injury. He was taken into custody at the Duval County jail and his bail amount has not been set at this time.

The Texas Rangers and Border Patrol were involved in the case and evidence showed the shooting wasn't justified because the truck's location wouldn't have caused the hunters to directly fear for their personal safety. The truck was stolen and is registered in Brazoria County, according to law enforcement.