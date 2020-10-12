2020 JWC Queen Contestants

Staff Writer

Alice Echo News Journal

The 83rd annual Jim Wells County Fair starts on Saturday, Oct. 17. Due to the coronavirus, there have been several changes such as not having a carnival, ranch rodeo, talent show or carnival.

One of the things that is still happening is the JWC Queens contestant.

Three young women from JWC will compete for the title of Jim Wells County Queen for 2020. The pageant will be held at the fairgrounds on Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. The pageant is not open to the public this year.

Contestants are:

Asia Rivera

She is the 16-year-old daughter of Robert and Amanda Cortez, and Robert Rivera. She attends Orange Grove High School as a junior. She is involved in the Orange Grove FCCLA and County Kids 4-H.

Emily Truitt Kalinec

Kalinec is the 17-year-old daughter of Eddie and Liz Kalinec. She is a senior at Santa Gertrudis Academy. She is involved in the Santa Gertrudis Academy FFA and Premont Cactus 4-H.

Bria Elise Escobar

Escobar is the 16-year-old daughter of Ismael and Melissa Escobar. She is a junior at Alice High School. She is involved in the Alice FFA.