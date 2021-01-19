SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as $1 for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as $1 for 3 months

Firefighters battle massive brush fire

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

CRESTONIO - Approximately 1,200 acres burned Saturday, Jan. 16 at a ranch south of Realitos and about 7 miles outside of Hebbronville. There were about 60 firefighters from different departments battling the blaze on West Highway 359.

According to Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez, the fire began when a man was burning trash in a 55- gallon drum. The man left the trash burning and when he returned the fire was out of control.

No injuries were reported.

A trash fire in Crestonio got out of control and burned more than 1,200 acres of land.
Firefighters from around the South Texas region were called upon to fight a massive brush fire in Crestonio.