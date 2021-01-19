Firefighters battle massive brush fire

CRESTONIO - Approximately 1,200 acres burned Saturday, Jan. 16 at a ranch south of Realitos and about 7 miles outside of Hebbronville. There were about 60 firefighters from different departments battling the blaze on West Highway 359.

According to Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez, the fire began when a man was burning trash in a 55- gallon drum. The man left the trash burning and when he returned the fire was out of control.

No injuries were reported.