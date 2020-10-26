Financial aid provides access to higher education

submitted

Del Mar College Financial Aid Services encourages individuals seeking aid to APPLY NOW by completing FAFSA; online “Live Chat” and workshops scheduled in November to help individuals through process and to answer questions

Times are tough right now for everyone. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit most pocket books. But, if you think attending college is not possible because of cost, think again! Del Mar College’s (DMC) average tuition is about one-third the cost of area universities with the College’s in-district tuition for 12 credit hours being $1,345.

The College will begin registration for Spring 2021 credit courses on Monday, Nov. 2; and if there’s still a gap between what registrants can afford and college expenses, resources are available to qualified individuals through the DMC Financial Aid Services Office.

The first step toward accessing financial assistance is completing the online Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, at https://studentaid.gov/.

“College attendance to reach educational or training goals is accessible even as area residents experience some of the hardships imposed by the pandemic,” says Joseph Ruiz, DMC Financial Aid Services director. “For applicants who qualify for different types of financial aid resources such as the Pell Grant, federal work-study or student loans and other forms of assistance, completing the FAFSA now is key. Financial aid can make all the difference for individuals who need to fill gap between their educational costs and what they can personally afford.”

For some individuals, filling out the FAFSA may seem daunting. They can get help.

During November, Financial Aid Services representatives will participate during two online workshops and hold one virtual live chat to assist with the FAFSA process and to answer questions about applying for assistance, requirements and responsibilities and other information related to financial aid. These virtual events are scheduled as follows:

• Monday, Nov. 2 and Nov. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m.: “Del Mar Delivered” Admissions and Financial Aid Virtual Workshop with representatives from the Student Enrollment Center and Financial Aid Services available to provide assistance and answer questions about all processes regarding enrolling at DMC. Provided through Microsoft Teams platform with public accessibility using the following link for more info about both dates and to connect to the virtual workshop: https://bit.ly/3cE9Wdk.

• Wednesday, Nov. 18, beginning at Noon: Live Chat with Financial Aid Services representatives covering Q&A session focused on the financial aid process, tracking application status, required documentation needed to complete the FAFSA and more. Livestreaming provided through YouTube at https://youtu.be/np68J4SACfI and Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/delmarcollege/live.

Information about future live chats and workshops will be available on the “Del Mar Events” calendar at vikingnews.delmar.edu/event-calendar/. Pertinent information about financial aid, eligibility, the FAFSA link, fiscal responsibility and other topics as well as other resources are available at www.delmar.edu/becoming-a-viking/afford/index.html.

To contact the Financial Aid Services Office, call 698-1293 or 698-1726 during normal business hours or email financialaid@delmar.edu.