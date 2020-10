Seven students were elected as the 2020-21 Rotary Interact officers. The newly elected officers are President Celeste Torres, Vice President Isela Torres, Treasurer Sophia Salinas, Secretaries Morgan Ramos and Sienna Yruegas, Historian Eliana Ramirez and Sergeant of Arms Marco Ruiz. The Alice High School students will participate in community service events that will promote Rotary International "Service above Self."