Alice High School named it's 2020 Homecoming court at halftime of Friday night's game.

Jon Alex Gonzalez was announced as the 2020 Homecoming King and the Queen was Kaitlyn Trafton.

Prince was Noah Cervantes and the Princess was Celeste Torres.

Duke was Michael Ledesma and the Duchess was Emmah Radle.

The Baron was Guss Trejo and the Baroness was Jade Benavides.