Premont man arrested in connection with sexual assault of a child

PREMONT - A runaway investigation by Premont police led to the arrest of 18-year-old Steven Moore for sexual assault of a child, second degree felony, and enticing a child, a third degree felony.

On Friday, Feb. 19 at around 1:50 a.m. Officers David Gutierrez, Brenda Ligas and Robert Longoria were called a home on the 200 block of NW First Street in reference to a female juvenile that had ran away from home.

Upon further investigation the juvenile, 16, was located at Moore's residence.

The juvenile female confessed to officers that she and Moore had engaged in sexual activity, according to Premont Chief Richard Nava.

Later in the investigation, Moore "admitted" to officers that he and the juvenile "did perform sexual acts," Nava said.

Moore was placed under arrest and transported to the Jim Wells County jail.

Moore was given a total bond of $150,000.

The case is under investigation.