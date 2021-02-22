Premont arrests

Evading arrest

Saturday, Feb. 21 at around 10:56 p.m. Officers Guadalupe Munoz and Martin Aguilera attempted to stop a vehicle for driving with no headlights south on Donald Street when the driver led them on a pursuit.

The driver, later identified as Jeremine Amos Mata, refused to stop and ran several stops signs. Officer Robert Longoria assisted in the pursuit.

Mata, 33, finally stopped on the 200 Block of SE First Street. He was transported to the Jim Wells County jail and released over to jail staff without incident.

Assault

Rocky Rodriguez, 35, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 20 for assault causing bodily injury. Police were called to a home around 3:15 a.m. on the 300 block of SW Ninth Street in reference to a disturbance.

Officers Martin Aguilera and Guadalupe Munoz were dispatched to the home. Upon further investigation the victim stated that Rodriguez had assaulted her. Several witnesses gave statements to officers in reference to the assault. Rodriguez was placed under arrest, transported to the JWC jail, and released over to jail staff without incident.

Source: Premont Chief Richard Nava