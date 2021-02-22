Alice police investigate infant death

The Alice Police Department is awaiting a report from the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death for a 9-month-old baby girl.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 16, police were called to an apartment on the 1300 block of Josephine Drive.

Interim Police Chief Ron Davis said the infant's death is unexplained and they are currently waiting on the report.

Sources close to the investigation said the family is from Corpus Christi and had been staying at the apartment complex with family.

Details about the case are limited at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

