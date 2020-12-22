Alice police blotter

Traffic stop arrest

Police conducted a traffic stop on Monday, Dec. 21 near the intersection of South Reynolds and Schley Avenue after the driver disregarded the stop sign. While speaking with the driver, the officers detected an odor of marijuana. The driver told the officers that she and her passenger Patrick Buentello had smoked marijuana earlier. The officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found a baggie of marijuana inside a backpack. Buentello took ownership of the backpack and the narcotics. Also found in the backpack was a red bottle with several pills. The driver was released and Buentello was booked into the Jim Wells County jail. He was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Assault

Officers were dispatched to a residence on the 700 block of Seabreeze Sunday, Dec. 20 in reference to an unwanted subject. When they arrived they made contact with the victim who stated that Juan Jose Escamilla had gone to her house to speak about their relationship. When he arrived he forced himself into her home and began to choke her. He also struck her mouth. Escamilla resisted arrest and was combative with jailers when taken to the JWC jail. Escamilla kicked the officers as he was being placed in a restraining chair. He was charged with assault causing bodily injury family violence, harassment, resisting arrest and assault.

Arguing in the street

Sonia Elizondo was arrested on the 400 block of East Main on Sunday, Dec. 20 for assault causing bodily injury. The victim told police that she was picking up a friend on Josephine Street and when she left she observed Elizondo behind her vehicle. She and Elizondo got down from their vehicles and were arguing in the middle of Highland Street when Elizondo assaulted the victim. Elizondo admitted to assaulting the victim. Elizondo was taken to the JWC jail.

Vehicle burglary in progress

Officers arrested Mark Gonzalez, Victor Lasos and Cassie Folger on Saturday, Dec. 19 after a vehicle burglary on the 1100 block of Hartwell. Police were called to the residence and met with the homeowner. The homeowner said that he saw a vehicle parked behind his and when he went over to the vehicle that's when he saw Gonzalez. It's believed that Gonzalez attempted to take the ice chest, but failed because it was chained to the work truck. Gonzalez picked up a rake and began to strike the homeowner. Gonzalez got into the vehicle where Lasos and Folger were waiting and they sped away. The three individuals were later arrested and booked into the JWC jail. They were all charged with engaging in criminal activity. Gonzalez was also charged with burglary of a vehicle and terroristic threats.

Burglary suspect caught by civilians

Police arrived at the post office on 400 block of East Second Street on Friday, Dec. 18 for a vehicle burglary. When police arrived they observed Adam Gonzalez Jr. being detained by a group of civilians. Police were told that Gonzalez was seen ransacking a truck that was parked at the post office. The owner of the truck said he parked his work truck and did not locked the doors when he entered the post office. Through the windows the victim saw Gonzalez in the truck. The victim was able to confront Gonzalez before he could steal any items. Civilians waited with Gonzalez until police arrested him. Gonzalez was transported to the JWC jail and charged with burglary of a vehicle.

Source: Alice police reports