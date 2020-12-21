Mission man arrested, police seize meth and cash

A Mission, Texas man was booked into the Jim Wells County jail on Thursday, Dec. 17 after deputies discovered meth and $40,000 in his vehicle.

Deputies with the JWC Highway K-9 Interdiction team conducted a traffic stop on Highway 281 near Farm-to-Market 2044 for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy did a field interview and became suspicious of the driver’s story and the purpose of his trip, according to the JWC Sheriff's Department.

The driver was 27-year-old Raymundo Hernandez Jr.

Hernandez consented to a vehicle search. While searching the outside of the vehicle, the deputy noticed inconsistencies with parts of the car and he located an aftermarket compartment not typically on that type of vehicle, according to the JWC Sheriff's Department.

A K-9 was deployed and the K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics at the location of the compartment. At that time, deputies took the vehicle in for inspection and were able to access the compartment located in the vehicle where they located a bundle of methamphetamine weighing approximately 259 grams. A second compartment was located and that compartment contained $40,000 in United States currency wrapped in zip lock bags, according to the JWC Sheriff's Department.

Hernandez was arrested. He was charged with money laundering, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

This case is still being investigated.