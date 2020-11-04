Man arrested on sexual assault of a child case; investigation continues

A 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with an aggravated sexual assault of a child by investigators with the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday, Oct. 30, Mauricio J. Ruiz, was picked up at a location south of the county. Due to the ongoing investigation the location Ruiz was arrested at and the location of that the incident occurred have not been released, according to Lt. Alan Gonzalez with the JWC Sheriff's Office.

A post on the sheriff office's Facebook page said the charge comes from an incident that occurred earlier that day. Investigators also added an additional charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to the post.

The victim is a female under the age of 14, Gonzalez said.

Investigators expect additional charges will be added as the investigation continues.

Ruiz is currently at the JWC jail on a $250,000 bond.

Details of the incident will be released as the investigation continues.