Alice Police Blotter

Traffic stop

Police conducted a traffic stop on Monday night near the Terrell Apartments. Police made contact with Jose Francisco Arredondo, a passenger in the vehicle. Officer Herman Arellano conducted a pat down of Arredondo for officer safety and located a small bag of marijuana in Arredondo's pocket. Arredondo also have an active warrant. He was taken to the Jim Wells County jail. He was charged with possession of marijuana and the warrant.

Disregarding stop sign

Officers conducted a traffic stop near South Reynolds and Humble Streets on Monday, Nov. 2 after they observed a vehicle disregard a stop sign. Officers made contact with Joe Aguilar and Jose Cadena. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of two bags of marijuana and a pipe with what appeared to be crystal meth residue. The two men denied ownership of the narcotics and were taken to the JWC jail. They were charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Source: Alice police reports